Sleaford Town look to stun leaders Gresley Rovers, buoyed by late point against Melton

Tom Ward.

Sleaford Town will head to United Counties League Premier North leaders Gresley Rovers buoyed by a late leveller which earned them a point this weekend.

In-form Gresley have lost just one of their 10 games in the league this season and are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions.

However, the Greens have plenty of confidence in their camp following the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Melton Town.

“Each week we’re getting better and it’s another tough fixture, but if we keep improving we can get points off anyone,” said boss Tom Ward, who had only managed one training session with his side by the weekend, due to the busy fixture schedule.”

Ryan Rushen nodded Sleaford ahead at Eslaforde Park at the weekend before Zak Munton and Ryan Robbins turned the game on its head.

But Will Rawdon’s 89th-minute finish secured a point.

“We said let’s be in the game and take our chances which we did, to an extent,” Ward added. “We were well worth a point.

“We weren’t there to make up numbers but to impose ourselves on the game. We earned it and that felt good.”

Ward hopes The Greens will be seeing more of midfielder Harry Vince.

Vince made his Greens debut on Saturday, arriving on loan from Northern Premier League Midlands side Stamford – one of five new arrivals at Eslaforde Park.

“Vinno’s a great player and I hope we can keep him every week,” player-manager Ward said.

“He’s come on loan from Stamford and he might go back next week and we might be able to keep him for another.

“That’s a conversation for me and Graham (Drury, Stamford manager), to have. But if we can keep a player of his quality in the ranks that’s fantastic.

“If not, we have got other people wanting to earn their shirt.”

Ward has also added to his ranks by bringing in keeper Ben Martin and left sided defender Will Rawdon, formerly of Newark.

Ryan Clarke, who has Football League experience with Notts County and Boston United, has returned to his home-town club, while utility man Ben Fidling has made the move from Horncastle Town.

“One thing we did identify was that we had a lot of lads working hard, but we needed to add UCL experience,” Ward added.

“We managed to do that and add other important players coming down from step three and four.

“We’re going to be naturally stronger from having big players back in the dressing room.

“But even then we’re having those lads (not involved in the matchday squad) on the pitch warming up with us and people giving everything for a Sleaford Town shirt.

“It’s not about doing it for yourselves, it’s about doing it for the club. We’ll do our best to give them something to be proud of.”

Sleaford Town Rangers entertain Horncastle Town in the Lincs League on Saturday.

They lost 3-0 at Skegness Town Reserves on Saturday and 4-2 at Wyberton in midweek, Owen Park and Jake Stamp on target.