Sleaford Town looking for new manager as Jamie Shaw takes on new role at Eslaforde Park

Jamie Shaw. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Sleaford Town are on the lookout for a new manager - with previous boss Jamie Shaw moving into a new role at the club.

On Monday the Greens announced that Shaw (pictured, inset) had relinquished his dug-out role at Eslaforde Park.

A club statement read: “Jamie has been a stalwart of STFC for many, many years.; our record goalscorer, a selfless committee member and first team manager over the last five years - including during the unprecedented pandemic.

“Under the recent change of ownership, Jamie was appointed director and retained his first team management responsibilities.

“This dual role was scheduled for review at the end of August.

“Having reached the review date, and as the board continue to build the club in line with the blueprint, it has been mutually agreed that Jamie focuses on helping lead and build the future of this great club from the boardroom.

“He stays with us and will be invaluable in this role.

“We therefore are inviting applications for the role of first team manager.”