Sleaford Town manager Jamie Shaw preparing to run 147-mile Viking Way in 40 hours

Jamie Shaw.

Sleaford Town manager Jamie Shaw is planning to run all 147 miles of the Viking Way in under 40 hours - all in the name of charity.

The Greens boss will set off from the shadows of the Humber Bridge on Friday (May 28), aiming to arrive at the finish, near Rutland Water on Sunday morning.

"The intention is to try to do in around 40 hours," said Shaw.

"There will be brief pit stops to have a coffee and get a bit of food down, but it will be all on foot from start until I finish - which hopefully will be at the finish line.

"I've been out in the Wolds the last couple of weeks and realised quite how hilly they are.

"It is going to be a challenge and one I'm looking forward to, with a smigin on trepidation."

Shaw is aiming to raise £1,500 which will be split between the football club and a campaign promoted by ex-Greens player Liam Hargrave and partner Hannah Laidler to raise awareness of stillbirth.

"I wanted to do something to help the club but also this is a charity very close to my own heart, involving a friend and ex-player of the club," Shaw added.

"The dignity their family has show and wanting to raise awareness of baby loss is vitally important.

"I wanted to do something that would really push the boundaries, so people can get behind it.

"I have done a couple of ultra marathons before, the furthest being 100 miles. I'd seen this route and realised it was relatively close by, so I could practice on it."

Joining Shaw on the journey will be his wife Emma, who will act as his crew, driving along the route with him.