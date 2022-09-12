Sleaford Town player-boss Tom Ward keen to get high-flying Greens back in action

Tom Ward wants his side to push on having started the season so well.

Having last played on August 31, Saturday’s League Cup tie at Holwell Sports was postponed following the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, while this weekend’s scheduled league game at Anstey Nomads won’t take place due to Nomads’ continued involvement in the FA Cup.

That means Sleaford’s next game is at Boston Town on September 20, although Ward says a match may yet be rearranged to fill this weekend’s void.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And given the promising start to the campaign which has seen Sleaford win five of their first six games in the United Counties League Premier North, Ward is keen to keep the momentum going.

He said: “The break has been frustrating because when you’re on a good run you just want to keep playing and hopefully get more points and good performances under your belt.

"Obviously there isn’t much you can do with postponements like we’ve had but we may get a rearrangement sorted for this weekend, or even just a friendly.”

Ward says he’s been delighted with the start to the season so far, which has resulted in the Greens having an identical playing record to Melton Town who top the standings on goal difference.

He said: “As a club, the main aim this year was to better last season’s finish, so aim at a top seven spot and make more history for the club.

"For me, and having started as we have, it’s a great opportunity to win something, whether it’s promotion or the league. We’ve given ourselves a chance and have come a long way since I took over with us bottom of the division last season.

"It’s early days of course but the momentum is with us and that’s a big thing.”

Ward says he’s happy with the depth of squad at his disposal, with the ability to loan players out to get matches under their belt having also aided his options.

He said: “We’ve been able to send one or two good players out to step six clubs to get them sharp and ready for action when needed.