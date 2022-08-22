Sleaford Town pull off coup to sign former Falkirk and Stirling Albion forward Akeel Francis

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akeel Francis, pictured playing for Falkirk, has returned to showcase his game at Sleaford Town.

The club pulled off a massive coup this week to bring former player Francis in from Stirling Albion.

“I played with him for a short period at Grantham and he did really well to progress and earn his pro contract,” he said.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He wants to come back more local and we have reaped the benefit. We had to wait three weeks for international clearance, but he is worth the wait.

“He will be a big addition to us, hopefully chipping in with a few goals. He gives us a different dynamic to what we have up front with his pace and his size.

“He will be a big addition and it's a massive coup for us. He is still at an age where he can kick on and go again and we hope he does.

“He is aiming to come back, enjoy his football, score goals and see where he goes.”

Francis, who has also played for Falkirk, is likely to make his debut at Leicester Nirvana this weekend in what is expected to be a tough test for Town.

“We have a competitive squad at the minute and if you aren’t available someone else will come in, take your shirt and you might not get it back,” added Ward.

“It will be a good test for us, they are a good side and have taken a good run from last year into this year.

“You take any point you can get away from home at good sides, but we want to win to keep our momentum going.

“It's been a good start to the season so far, we would have taken it before the start of the season and credit to the boys.

“We have looked strong in games and I think we have another gear to go. The game we lost was frustration as I felt we had another gear in that game and we could be top of the league

“It is a good problem to have. We are doing well but could do more and it's our job now to turn the nearly full points in to full points.