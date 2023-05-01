Register
Sleaford Town to take part in South Kesteven Charity Cup this summer

The South Kesteven Charity Cup Committee have confirmed that Sleaford Town will be among the teams to take part in this year’s pre-season charity football tournament.​

By Sports Reporter
Published 1st May 2023, 14:33 BST

In addition to the current Cup holders Grantham Town FC, and 2019 winners Harrowby United, this year the tournament will welcome the rivalry of Stamford AFC and Sleaford Town who will be the guest team.

The draw has just been held for the tournament. Grantham Town will play Stamford AFC on Tuesday July 11th, at 7.45pm at the Meres Stadium, whilst Harrowby Utd will play Sleaford Town on Saturday, July 8th at 3pm at Dickens Road, Grantham.

The winners from each game will play for the trophy on either Saturday 15th July or Tuesday 18th July, which is to be confirmed..

Pictured, front row left to right; Peter Rowley, Graham Drury, Alison Rowley, Nickie Cowell, Dean Williams. Back row left to right; Michael Atter, Graham Cowell, Ian Selby.
Pictured, front row left to right; Peter Rowley, Graham Drury, Alison Rowley, Nickie Cowell, Dean Williams. Back row left to right; Michael Atter, Graham Cowell, Ian Selby.

Each participating club chooses a local charity to support. Four very worthy local charities have been announced including Grantham Autistic Information Network (GAIN), The Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre, Grantham Disabled Children's Society and Sleaford Town’s choice of Rainbow Stars.

Ian Selby, chairman of the Charity Cup Committee said: “The tournament ticks many boxes. It assists our local football clubs with vital pre-season training, it greatly helps local charities and contributes to some wonderful community spirit.

"It has become a great success. Last year’s charity tournament event raised nearly £2,000 shared by charities chosen by the competing clubs. The charity money is raised through gate receipts and sponsorship.

"Many thanks to Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, of Grantham, who are the main tournament sponsor, while also supporting the event are Grantham-based Marren Tiles, Geiger Media and Graves Jewellers.

"We are always looking for additional sponsors and would greatly welcome sponsors for the matchday program if any companies are interested. They can contact me by e-mail at [email protected]

The tournament is registered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, which will provide match officials.

