Sleaford Town want to stop lightning striking twice in FA Cup

Sleaford Town head to Anstey Nomads desperate to stop lightning striking twice.

The Greens will be in FA Cup action at Cropston Road tomorrow - where they exited the competition last season.

“It’s a tough one, real tough one,” manager Jamie Shaw said of the fixture.

“It’s a bit of deja vu as we drew them away in the same round last year. They came out on top 2-0 and we’ll be looking to try to reverse that, but they’re a really good set up and side there.