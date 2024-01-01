​Sleaford unable to build on win thanks to postponement

​Sleaford Town saw 2023 end on a wet note as their game at Deeping Rangers on Saturday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Action from the win over Pinchbeck on Boxing Day. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​It means the Greens’ last action came when they took Boxing Day derby spoils as they defeated struggling Pinchbeck United 3-0 at Eslaforde Park.

A first league victory in three games was a welcome outcome for the Greens, with goals from Tristan Drummond, Akeel Francis and Ryan Lennon.

Among those in action for Sleaford was new signing Gregg Smith, who has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his career at higher levels.

He’s helped plug the gap left by the departure of Jacob Fenton, who has moved up a level to sign for Anstey Nomads, while Shaun Harrad has also left the club to pursue options closer to his Nottingham home.

Joint player-boss Tom Ward said: “Gregg is a huge coop for the club, showing our continued ambition.

“Obviously he’ll make a big difference on the pitch but also join our management team where we can maximise his experience, coaching skills, and contacts.

"Fenny [Jacob Fenton] is a great character who showed a lot of loyalty to stay over the summer.

“We’re sad to see him go now, but pleased we’ve helped him rediscover his love for the game and provide him a platform to push back up the football ladder. Best of luck to him.

"Hazza [Shaun Harrad] joined us in the summer in a playing/coaching role and it quickly became apparent that his geographical location, coaching commitments and young family would make this challenging, but he was hugely supportive during a period of difficult transition when my assistant Louis Bland left.

"Now we are more secure with Nathan Arnold and Gregg Smith joining the management team, Hazza will explore opportunities closer to home. We will be forever grateful for his support and hard work.”