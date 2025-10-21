Sleaford 'weren't good enough' in heavy Pinxton loss

Matt Evans admitted Sleaford Town were not good enough against Pinxton. Photo: Steve Davies.

​Manager Matt Evans said being poor in both boxes was key to Sleaford Town’s 4-1 defeat at Pinxton on Saturday.

​Two early goals for the hosts gave Sleaford a mountain to climb, and despite their best efforts, a lack of clinical finishing held the Greens back.

The first goal of the game came in just the second minute, with a ball across goal catching the Sleaford defence out, leaving Jay Cooper in space to shoot from close range.

Things only got worse for the Greens from here. In the sixth minute of the match, another pass from the byline was put into the box, this time to the edge. Charlie Hardwick was there to meet it and his shot found the net.

Sleaford pulled one back when Lewis Greenfield’s cross was glanced home by a Pinxton defender, but despite coming close to an equaliser, the Greens conceded a third through Sion Green’s lob before the break.

Ten minutes into the second half, a fourth came for the hosts. A corner was swung in deep, landing at the feet of the unmarked Richards. His shot was placed under Wilson, and with no player marking the post, it found the back of the net.

Evans said afterwards: “We weren’t good enough. We were poor in both boxes and well bellow the levels that we need.

"It’s really disappointing. Whether it’s the number of games – we’ve played 20 competitive games and it’s only mid-October – or a bit of over-confidence how well we’ve played in recent weeks. This was a wake-up call.

"Goals matter and conceding early again didn’t help, but we played some of our better football after the second goal. It’s just not good enough and there are no excuses.

"The end product was poor despite some promising build-ups and too many aren’t scoring enough goals.”

Sleaford were back in action at high-flying Retford United on Tuesday night, before they then welcome Shirebrook Town on Saturday.