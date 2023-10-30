Sleaford's FA Vase dreams ended at Worcester City

Sleaford Town were knocked out of the FA Vase on Saturday as hosts Worcester City ran out 2-0 winners.​

Action from Sleaford's battle at Worcester on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

​It was a gallant effort from Sleaford who missed a penalty in only the fourth minute of the game, also seeing Ryan Flitton sent off in the latter stages.

And it was Worcester who progressed with what was their eighth win in a row to face a tie against Wolverhampton Casuals in the next round.

Sleaford had a golden chance to take the lead in the opening minutes, as Jacob Fenton was brought down in the penalty area and when Fenton himself got up to take the spot kick, home keeper Haydn Whitcombe saved low down and also thwarted Fenton’s sh ot as he connected with the rebound.

Both sides had chances in the first-half but couldn’t break through, with several yellow cards littering the game as well.

The breakthrough came on 56 minutes. Following a Sleaford clearance, Calvin Dinsley played a neat ball into Izak Reid on the right and his fine cross towards the penalty spot found Connor Gater, who leapt to head City in to the lead.

Sleaford’s best chance of the second half came after brilliant work by Fenton saw him beat his man and set the ball back for an effort on goal from Akeel Francis. His effort was scuffed, however, but meant that the ball fell kindly back at Fenton’s feet, but he wasn’t able to convert.

The second goal came after City had seen a penalty of their own saved, as Liam Flitton – who had fouled Reid as he went in on goal – got down to save Jamie Insall’s kick, but Liam Lockett followed up to net the rebound.

Ryan Flitton then got his second yellow late on to get an early bath, to cap a frustrating afternoon for the visitors.

*Saturday’s loss came three days after a 5-2 defeat at Melton Town in the UCL Premier North.

Seb Robbemond and Ryan Flitton goals had Sleaford 2-1 up at half-time but Melton recovered well to take the points in the second-half, player-manager Tom Wakley and sub Tyreace Palmer both scoring twice.

Sleaford now prepare to host Wisbech Town this weekend.