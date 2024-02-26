Sleaford's run ends with Kimberley defeat

Goalmouth action from Sleaford's game with Kimberley on Saturday. Photo: Steve W Davies Photography.

Having won five in seven UCL Premier Division North matches since the New Year, the Greens were optimistic of moving to within six points of the play-off positions but served up a lacklustre performance on home soil, falling to goals from Dan Tuck, Sam Brown and Kole Lambert as the Stags extended their own run of good form with a dominant away display.

The Greens were slow to get going and as time progressed, Kimberley sensed an opportunity to gain an advantage and after a spell of persistent possession, found an opener when a recycled corner found Tuck out wide and he took a touch before lashing beyond Liam Flitton into the bottom corner of the net.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stags had Flitton in action again five minutes later when Tom Eccleshall forced a fine diving save from the Greens custodian before Jordan Wheatley skewed wide on the rebound at the back-post.

Flitton was called into action again just beyond the half-hour when he was required to divert Henry Swann’s effort away with his feet. Five minutes later though and the visitors did grab a deserved second goal and it was a simple enough task for Stags captain Brown, heading directly home from a corner to double the Nottinghamshire side’s advantage going into half-time.

The Greens rallied at half-time, but still lacked an attacking threat, Gregg Smith tamely heading Sebastian Robbemond’s cross into the hands of visiting keeper James Fogg being the closest the Greens came to finding a response.

Just short of the hour though and it was game over from a Greens perspective when Kimberley bagged their third with Lambert the man on hand to slot comfortably past Liam Flitton to put the visitors out of sight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was a very late consolation for Sleaford, Latrell Patterson’s long throw being flicked on for Gregg Smith to smash home at close range, but that would be all they could muster.