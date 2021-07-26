Smith arrives but Boston Town want to add another 'couple of big signings' before season opener

Boston Town are hoping to add to the squad. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Boston Town are hoping to make a couple of ‘big signings’ before the United Counties League Premier Division North kicks off on Tuesday evening.

Manager Gary Edgley is holding talks with targets and hopes they can be completed before Tuesday’s arrival of Deeping Rangers (KO 7.45pm).

“We’re still looking to make a couple of late signings this week,” he explained.

“Where we are at the minute, these lads are players who have played this level and above.

“Hopefully we can get a couple of big signings over the line which will really then bolster us and we can go to war with teams - which is what we want to do.

“Thanks to the chairman for the backing. We really want to have a go at it this season.”

The Poachers have already added ex-Holbeach United midfielder Joe Smith to their ranks this week.

He was man of the match in last Wednesday’s 2-1 friendly victory at Horncastle Town, and featured in the weekend’s 1-0 reverse at Northern Counties East League side Grimsby Borough - a match which Edgley described as his side’s best performance in a long time.

“We’ve been an admirer of Joe’s over the last couple of seasons,” Edgley added.

“He was man of the match at Horncastle and had another solid performance on Saturday.