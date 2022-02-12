Snooker champions collect their trophy

From right are Tom Melin, John Mountain, Trevor Marris, Dan Mountain, captain Matt Chandler, Pete Mountain, Jack Westerby and Mark Parrinder.

PH Mountainn Cardboard, the champions of the Louth Snooker League, were presented with their winners' trophy by league sponsor Trevor Marris of T. Marris Carpets Ltd before their opening match in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title holders made an impressive start to the cup in their bid for the double with a 10-2 away win over Saltfleetby Snooker Club.