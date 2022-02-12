Snooker champions collect their trophy

PH Mountain Cardboard receive accolade from sponsor

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:13 am
From right are Tom Melin, John Mountain, Trevor Marris, Dan Mountain, captain Matt Chandler, Pete Mountain, Jack Westerby and Mark Parrinder.

PH Mountainn Cardboard, the champions of the Louth Snooker League, were presented with their winners' trophy by league sponsor Trevor Marris of T. Marris Carpets Ltd before their opening match in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The title holders made an impressive start to the cup in their bid for the double with a 10-2 away win over Saltfleetby Snooker Club.

Pictured from left are Tom Melin, John Mountain, Trevor Marris, Dan Mountain, captain Matt Chandler, Pete Mountain, Jack Westerby and Mark Parrinder.