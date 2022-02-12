Snooker champions collect their trophy

PH Mountainn Cardboard, the champions of the Louth Snooker League, were presented with their winners' trophy by league sponsor Trevor Marris of T. Marris Carpets Ltd before their opening match in the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout.
The title holders made an impressive start to the cup in their bid for the double with a 10-2 away win over Saltfleetby Snooker Club.
Pictured from left are Tom Melin, John Mountain, Trevor Marris, Dan Mountain, captain Matt Chandler, Pete Mountain, Jack Westerby and Mark Parrinder.