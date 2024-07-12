Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Kesteven Charity Cup tournament will get under way this weekend.

Organised by football fan Cllr Ian Selby, the tournament was first held in 2019 as a way of bringing communities together through sport.

Now in its fourth year – the 2022 tournament did not take place due to Covid – the event has cemented its place in the South Kesteven sporting calendar.

This year it will once again be providing competitive pre-season games for local sides – and raising money for local charities at the same time. Taking part will be the defending champions Sleaford Town, along with Grantham Town, Harrowby United and Deeping Rangers.

Each club has nominated a charity to benefit from the fund-raising. They are:

Sleaford Town – Rainbow Stars

Grantham Town – Grantham Disabled Children’s Society

Harrowby United – Grantham Autistic Information Network

Deeping Rangers – Dementia Support South Lincs

The 2024 tournament will also be in memory of Grantham man Mick Massingham who sadly passed away late last year. Mick was a member of the Charity Cup Committee and long-time supporter of grassroots football in the area.

Mick was involved in local football for more than 60 years. He was with Lincoln City as a teenager and his playing career also included spells with Grantham Town and Sleaford Town.

Cllr Selby said: “Mick was a true legend in the local football world and it is a fitting tribute that this year’s South Kesteven Charity Cup will be played in his honour.

“Not only has this competition raised thousands for local charities over the years, it also helps local clubs with vital pre-season training and contributes to some wonderful community spirit.”

The draw:

Saturday 13th July, KO 3pmDeeping Rangers vs Grantham Town FCHaydon Whitham Stadium, Outgang Road, Towngate East, Market Deeping

Saturday 13th July, KO 3pmHarrowby United vs Sleaford Town FCJRL Brickwork Stadium, Dickens Road, Grantham

Saturday 20th July, from 12 noon

Final Fun Day3rd / 4th place play-off kick-off 12noonFinal kick-off 3pmSouth Kesteven Stadium, Trent Road, Grantham

More information is available at www.skcharitycup.org