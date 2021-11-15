Southport manager Liam Watson believes 4-1 victory over Boston United ‘flattered’ his side, says Pilgrims have been on receiving end of ‘horrific’ decisions

Liam Watson.

Southport manager Liam Watson has come to the defence of opposite number Craig Elliott following the Sandgrounders’ 4-1 win over Boston United - claiming the Pilgrims have been on the receiving end of some ‘horrific’ decisions.

It has been a tough couple of Saturdays for Elliott’s side, who were beaten 4-0 on the road at Chester a week earlier, in a game which saw Scott Duxbury and leading scorer Danny Elliott both dismissed for second bookable offences.

The duo were both suspended for Saturday’s contest at Haig Avenue.

“Listen, 4-1 probably has flattered us in terms of the scoreline,” Watson told Southport’s YouTube channel.

“I like Craig. I think he’s a proper fella, proper good manager.

“Sometimes football can be tough. He’s had a tough game last week against Chester where I went to watch, and some of the decisions in that game against Boston were horrific.”

United trailed 2-0 before Fraser Preston reduced the arrears.

However, Southport scored twice more as the Pilgrims chased the game, leaving Elliott and captain Luke Shiels asking questions of the defence.

Watson, however, believes a triple substitution worked in his favour, after introducing Niall Watson, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and Connor Woods.

“At 2-1 you think they could get back into the game and we could be under pressure now, if they score again the game’s over.