Stones wants to get best out of his Horncastle Town squad ahead of pre-season opener

Mickey Stones. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Horncastle Town boss Mickey Stones believes it is vital to get more from his squad this season.

The Covid-affected 2020-21 campaign and subsequent Lincs League Cup saw the Wongers perform well.

However, in matches where fine margins proved the difference they did not always get the results they wanted.

“We are positive but I think the Lincs League’s going to be tough again next season,” Stones said.

“There are some more teams coming into it, I’ve heard. They’ll all be good teams.

“We’ve got a good group of players and we’ve got to find a way of getting more out of them, being more competitive, whether (the season’s) being affected by Covid or not.

“We seemed to struggle with the effects of Covid and the games stop starting last year while other teams didn’t.

“It’s the same for everyone and we need to find ways to be better.”

Joint manager Allan Ross and first teamers Andrew Bullivant and Luke Blondel have left the club, Blondel and Bullivant joining rivals Nettleham.

Following their departures, Town are now looking to add a couple of fresh faces to the squad.

“One two, nothing too serious,” Stones continued.

“Apart from Luke and Bully we’ve kept hold of everyone from last season so, with lads from the reserves coming through, there’s probably only space for one or two.

“We’ve had some (new players) at pre-season and hopefully we can add to the side.

“We only want players who can improve us and be committed every week.”

The Wongers have returned to pre-season training and now that Euro 2020 is over, the players can begin to knuckle down even more.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the first session but we’ve been planning around England,” Stones added.

“After the Euros we’ll get into it a bit more seriously and begin focusing on local football again.”