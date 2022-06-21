Striker Jake Wright commits future to Boston United

The battling forward has agreed to remain at the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Wright – who has scored 21 times in 58 appearances over four seasons for Boston, both on loan from York and as a Pilgrims player – has featured for the club in their last two promotion finals.

"Retaining Jake is an important piece of business – because everybody knows how good he is when he is fit and firing,” said manager Paul Cox.

"We will work with Jake to get him in the best possible condition over pre-season – and hopefully he can deliver the goods once again when we come round to the big kick-off in August."