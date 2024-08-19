Succes for Ivy as Trinity choose Trenton the Blue Dolphin as new club mascot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At the weekend, Gainsborough Trinity unveiled the name of their new Matchday Mascot as Trenton the Blue Dolphin, writes Rob Hughes.

The competition featured in last week's edition of the Standard, prompting entries from all ages, with supporters keen to name the Holy Blues' newest addition.

With all entries pooled together, directors mulled over the options, unaware of who had entered the competition, with Trenton naming officially being announced on the club website on Saturday, hours before kick off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five year old competition winner, Ivy Barksby, of Gainsborough, said “It was really good meeting Russ and Trenton. It made me feel really happy.”

Winner Ivy Barksby with boss Russ Wilcox and Trenton.

Dad, Wayne, was equally pleased, and said: “Ivy winning the competition was brilliant.

“It was a really proud moment watching her walk out with Trenton and Ash (skipper on the day, Ashley Jackson).

“As a life long Trinity fan it's something I would have loved to have done when I was her age, so I am really, really proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the main aims of Trenton, is to put smiles on the faces of the Gainsborough Trinity faithful as well as the wider Gainsborough public.

Just last Saturday, Trenton was making an appearance pre-match in the local Marshalls Yard Shopping Centre, mingling with locals and drumming up trade for the Saturday game.

Keen to become involved in the community, in an ever more technological world, this addition to the Gainsborough Trinity team, really seems to have struck the right chord.

Have you got an event that you would like to see Trenton attend?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will be looking to get the playful Dolphin out and about at events in the community soon.

Trinity have also confirmed that former Liverpool goalkeeper, Bruce Grobbelaar as the headline act for their latest After Dinner Event.

Hosted at Thonock Park, tables of four, six or eight are available, as are inidivual tickets.

Tickets are priced at £50 per head, which includes carvery, comic and auction.

The event, taking place in the luxurious surroundings at Thonock Golf Club will be on Friday, 1st November, with tickets already selling well.