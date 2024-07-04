Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Thursday July 4.
1. Gassan Ahadme
Charlton Athletic have confirmed the signing of striker Gassan Ahadme from Ipswich Town. The 23-year-old has signed a four-year deal, becoming the Addicks’ sixth signing this summer. Ahadme scored 13 goals in 23 starts for Cambridge United last season. He has also represented Morocco at youth international level.Photo: Getty Images
2. Joe Wildsmith
Derby County saw Joe Wildsmith depart this summer and now, BBC Sheffield reporter Adam Oxley states he’s a target for Barnsley. The ‘keeper managed 42 clean sheets in 97 games for the club, with an impressive 21 of those shutouts coming in the promotion-winning 2023/24 campaign.Photo: Getty Images
3. Jack Currie
Oxford United have agreed a deal with AFC Wimbledon for the transfer of defender Jack Currie, who is now set to join the newly promoted Championship side. The South London Press has reported that Currie, 22, is to become the latest addition to Des Buckingham's team in what has been a busy summer window for the U's.Photo: Getty Images
Ronnie Edwards has left Peterborough United for Southampton, who won promotion back to the Premier League last season, in a multi-million pound deal. The 21 year-old signed a long-term contract with the Saints on Wednesday, ending months of speculation about his future.Photo: Getty Images
