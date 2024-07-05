Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.
Summer transfer window: Birmingham City and Luton Town battle for Spurs prospect, League One defender set to turn down Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol Rovers set to land West Ham loan star and Barnsley want Ipswich Town midfielder

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 09:51 BST
The transfer window is in full swing and the deals are flooding in around the EFL.

Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Friday July 5.

1. Jamie Donley

Luton Town and Birmingham City are on the trail of Tottenham Hotspur prospect Jamie Donley, according to Football London. Playing in a range of attacking roles, the 19-year-old talent managed eight goals and 17 assists in all competitions. He has made his first-team bow for Ange Postecoglou’s side and enjoyed prolific form for England’s Young Lions too.Photo: Getty Images

2. Cameron Humphreys

Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys has decided against taking up a release clause in his contract amid links to QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, according to a report by the Rotherham Advertiser. The Advertiser report he and striker Jordan Hugill have decided against walking away from the New York Stadium by not exercising terms in their respective deals and are poised to stay put now.Photo: Getty Images

3. Michael Forbes

Bristol Rovers are on the verge of securing their eighth summer acquisition as West Ham Under-23 centre-back Michael Forbes looks set to join on a season-long loan, bolstering Matt Taylor’s defensive line-up. According to Football Insider, the deal for Forbes was finalised earlier this week, with the Gas and the Hammers agreeing to terms.Photo: Getty Images

4. Idris El Mizouni

Barnsley are interested in a move for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni this summer, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times. El Mizouni, 23, is facing an uncertain future at Ipswich Town following their promotion to the Premier League. He spent the last campaign on loan with Leyton Orient.Photo: Getty Images

