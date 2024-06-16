3 . Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City)

Birmingham City are close to agreeing a new deal with striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, according to Birmingham Live. The League One side are closing in on a new deal for the 35-year-old striker after 330 appearances for the club over an eight-year period. Jutkiewicz’s contract was set to expire this summer, with question marks being raised over his future due to his age and lack of time remaining on his current deal. Photo: Cameron Smith