Here we bring you the latest summer transfer window news, gossip and more from across League One and Two for Wednesday July 3.
1. Antony Evans
Birmingham City are attempting to hijack Huddersfield Town’s bid to sign Antony Evans, The Real EFL is reporting. Evans has put together a string of strong seasons for the Gas. After a standout year during the 2021/22 season, where Rovers would gain promotion to the third tier, Evans has taken the step-up in his stridePhoto: Getty Images
2. Wes Harding
According to the South London Press, Wrexham are reportedly keen on landing Millwall duo Wes Harding and Tom Bradshaw to bolster their backline and attack respectively.Photo: Getty Images
3. Matt Godden
Charlton Athletic have signed Maty Godden from Coventry City. He had a year left on his Coventry contract but having dropped down the pecking order, he opted for a summer exit.Photo: Getty Images
4. Connor Hall
Port Vale have confirmed the capture of former defender Connor Hall for an undisclosed fee from League Two rivals Colchester United. The 31-year-old is Darren Moore’s seventh signing of the summer, as he bolsters his squad ahead of the 2024/2025 League Two campaign.Photo: Getty Images
