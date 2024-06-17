3 . Deji Oshilaja

Deji Oshilaja has joined Mansfield Town after his departure from Burton Albion. On the move, he said: “I’m very happy. Having spoken to the manager, his staff and the players that I know here, I feel like it’ll be a great place to play football next season. The manager has a clear plan for me in terms of what he wants me to bring to the team so that’s exciting." Photo: Pete Norton