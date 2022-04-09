'Superb' Boston United find ruthless streak as they beat nine-man Curzon Ashton 4-0

Joe Leesley. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Paul Cox praised a 'superb' opening 30 minutes as Boston United blew away Curzon Ashton to return to the National League North play-offs.

The Nash ended the day with nine men while the Pilgrims rediscovered their scoring touch to secure a 4-0 victory.

Joe Leesley volleyed United in front after four minutes, Danny Elliott adding his 25th of the campaign five later.

Brad Abbott made it 3-0 before with his second goal of the week before Marcus Poscha was dismissed for a stamp on Jake Wright jnr, back in the side for the first time since January 15 following a hamstring injury.

Curzon's Dale Whitham was also dismissed in the second half for a second yellow card before Shane Byrne's spectacular free kick wrapped up victory.

"I think we've been threatening that," manager Paul Cox told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"Home against Blyth we had enough chances to win three games, even the other night at Chorley (1-2) we created chances.

"I keep saying about the stats table since January. It says we're second in the league in creating chances, it's just being ruthless enough to put them away.

"I thought we won the game today in the first half an hour. I though we were superb with the ball, the desire to get it back, the shape of the side, the pressing - everything we tried to get across the the lads worked."