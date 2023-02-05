Boston Town’s keeper Travis Portas was the hero in his side’s 0-0 draw at home to Anstey Nomads.

He pulled a superb second half save to keep his side in it on the way to a man-of-the-match performance.

In the first half, Liam Adams’ shot dipped just over the bar and about a minute later, Marshall Young did the same with an almost identical effort.

Anstey, who had beaten Boston’s local rivals in Sleaford Town 2-1 last weekend, had their first shot of the game when Henry Bestwick shot straight directly at Portas.

Travis Portas collects his man-of-the-match award.

About half way through the first half, Jordan Tate was sin binned due to dissent.

Three minutes after half-time Liam Adams tried his luck,it was going well wide but the deflection off Young just took it past the post.

Soon after, Anstey forward Michael Reeve curled an effort but an sublime save from Portas stopped the visitors going in front and subsequently earned Boston a point against the second-placed Nomads/

It has been a good week for Boston who progressed to the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy Final against Deeping Rangers or Skegness Town after beating Brigg away 3-1 in the week.

Martyn Bunce said: “I couldn’t be any prouder of the club, anyone of the club and obviously the players.

"We thought today (vs Anstey), we would take them to 60 minutes, but to take it to 90 and beyond is a credit to the whole group.”