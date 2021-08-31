Table toppers Brigg Town head to Teversal hoping to build on 14-goals scored in three days

Action from Saturday's win over Clipstone. Photo: Deb Wrigglesworth

In-form Brigg Town travel to Teversal tonight, hoping to build on an excellent week.

The Zebras and Nostell Miners Welfare, who they entertain on Saturday, are joint top of the Northern Counties East League Division One.

Brigg scored 14 times in the space of three before tonight’s trip to Teversal.

On Saturday they thrashed Clipstone 7-3.

Scott Phillips netted a hat-trick for the Zebras while Alfie Usher netted a brace.

Andrew Taylor also found the net at The EC Surfacing Stadium on Saturday, while Martin Pembleton converted a penalty.

Brigg led 5-0 in a barnstorming first half before Mitchell Mulins pulled one back in the final minute of the opening 45.

Charlie Dawes and Jack Warwick also got on the scoresheet for the away side.

That result followed Wednesday evening’s 7-2 success at Armthorpe Welfare.

Stephen McCarrow bagged a hat-trick and Usher against scored a brace.

Taylor and Dayle Hutson also found the net while Reece High and Jack Wilson scored for the hosts.

Tonight's action kicks off at 7.45pm.

Brigg have been drawn at home to Bourne Town in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy.

Soil Hari netted a consolation as Brigg Town Development lost 2-1 at home to Tetney Rovers in the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League last Wednesday.