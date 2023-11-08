Tale of two penalties as Boston United slip to defeat at Farsley Celtic

It was a tale of two penalties as Boston United succumbed to Farsley Celtic on Tuesday evening.

Ben Atkinson converted from the spot in the 31st minute and although the award against Tom Leak looked harsh, the second penalty for a foul by Leak nine minutes after the break was much more clear-cut.

Cameron Gregory saved Atkinson’s second penalty - but the Farsley midfielder headed home the rebound.

With Zak Mills joining Ethan Sephton on the sidelines, and with Dylan Hill dropping to the bench, Leak and Jimmy Knowles were the two players coming into the side.

Farsley started well and Jai Rowe produced a brilliant block to deny Conor Branson at the back post with five minutes on the clock.

Jimmy Knowles wasted Boston's best first half chance a minute later - blasting wide of the far post after dancing into the penalty area.

Farsley were awarded their first spot-kick when referee Melissa Burgin adjudged that Leak had fouled Clayton Donaldson as he fired too high on the angle. Atkinson made no mistake from the spot.

The home side's second penalty was a much clearer affair nine minutes after the break, with Leak cleaning out Tom Allan. Atkinson saw his spot-kick saved by Gregory, but the Farsley midfielder looped home a headed rebound.

Atkinson subsequently missed a glorious chance for his hat-trick, while Branson rattled the crossbar from 25 yards.