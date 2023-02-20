Ten-man Brigg are beaten at Rossington

​Brigg Town’s play-off hopes were dealt a blow on Saturday as fellow promotion-chasing hosts Rossington Main ran out 5-2 winners.

Brigg are pictured in action at Rossington Main. Photo: Brigg Town.

​Ross Hannah’s third hat-trick in as many games did the main damage, that after Brigg had led 2-1 early in the game before having a man sent off.

Josh Batty set up Ryan Thompson to put Brigg into an early lead, but Greg Young’s deflected effort soon levelled the scores.

Thompson then set up Jack Richardson to round the keeper and put Brigg back in front, before the game turned when Alfie Davy conceded a penalty and was sent off as he was the last man, Hannah netting the spot kick.

Key man Batty then had to retire injured before Hannah got his second on the hour mark, then he completed his hat-trick from the spot after a handball in the box.

Brad Grayson then rounded things off late on.

Brigg now host relegation-threatened Parkgate on Saturday and then Selby Town on Wednesday night.

Elsewhere, Campion's lead at the top of Division One is now down to four points as they suffered a rare loss, Jake Squires' 66th minute penalty securing their hosts Ollerton Town a 1-0 victory.

Harrogate Railway Athletic made it five victories in a row with a 2-0 home defeat of Staveley Miners Welfare as third faced fourth at Station View.

Wakefield AFC remain fifth and in the play-off zone after Jaydan Sandhu's penalty and a Daniel Youel goal, both in the first half, led to a 2-0 win at Athersley Recreation who return to the foot of the table.

Samuel Kyeremeh struck twice for Horbury Town who keep themselves a point behind the top five following their 3-2 win at Dronfield Town.

Shirebrook Town and Glasshoughton Welfare were the day's winners as they beat sides also embroiled in the increasingly tight race to avoid relegation.

Kian Tansley's 86th minute winner lifts Shirebrook out of the basement as they won 2-1 at home to Swallownest whilst Welfare move out of the drop zone and are replaced by the side they beat 4-1, hosts Parkgate.