Hartlepool United attracted a crowd of 3.177 for the 2-2 draw at home to Tamworth.placeholder image
Hartlepool United attracted a crowd of 3.177 for the 2-2 draw at home to Tamworth.

The best and worst supported sides in the National League this season, including Boston United, Southend United, Oldham Athletic, Yeovil Town and York City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Feb 2025, 13:56 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
It’s been a tough season for Boston’s fans this time out.

Last year’s promotion joy has been swapped for a major relegation battle with Boston in need of a major upturn in fortunes if they are to stay up.

However it turns out Boston will need the fans to stick with them – something they have done all season long.

Around the National League more than 830,000 fans have taken in games so far this season.

So how do the gates at Boston compare to their National League rivals? Here we bring you the answers via the transfermarkt.co.uk website, with stats provided up to Feb 13.

98,752

1. Southend United

98,752 Photo: Getty Images

86,473

2. York City

86,473 Photo: Getty Images

76,661

3. Oldham Athletic

76,661 Photo: Getty Images

53,902

4. Hartlepool United

53,902 Photo: Frank Reid

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Boston UnitedBostonNational LeagueYork City
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice