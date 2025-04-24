The Pilgrims looked dead and buried after being left 12 points adrift of safety.

But some stunning form in the closing months of the season has left United on the cusp of a miracle escape.

United could have their National League safety confirmed this Saturday at home to Gateshead.

Here we take a look at which sides have been the best and worst in the National League over the last 15 games. The table comes via the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of April 24

1 . Barnet 15 11 3 1 31:8 23 36 Photo: Getty Images

2 . York City 15 9 3 3 32:16 16 30 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Boston United 15 8 3 4 22:16 6 27 Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography