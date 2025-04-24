Boston United are on the brink of securing National League survival after a stunning run of form.Boston United are on the brink of securing National League survival after a stunning run of form.
The best and worst teams in the National League right now as Boston United look to complete Great Escape and Gateshead, Southend United and Altrincham fight for play-off place

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Apr 2025, 11:44 BST
This National League form guide shows just how brilliant Boston United have been when they really needed it.

The Pilgrims looked dead and buried after being left 12 points adrift of safety.

But some stunning form in the closing months of the season has left United on the cusp of a miracle escape.

United could have their National League safety confirmed this Saturday at home to Gateshead.

Here we take a look at which sides have been the best and worst in the National League over the last 15 games. The table comes via the transfermarkt.co.uk website and is correct as of April 24

15 11 3 1 31:8 23 36

1. Barnet

15 11 3 1 31:8 23 36 Photo: Getty Images

15 9 3 3 32:16 16 30

2. York City

15 9 3 3 32:16 16 30 Photo: Getty Images

15 8 3 4 22:16 6 27

3. Boston United

15 8 3 4 22:16 6 27 Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

15 6 7 2 22:14 8 25

4. Southend United

15 6 7 2 22:14 8 25 Photo: Getty Images

