Scoring in stoppage time, turning one point into three, has been the sign of top teams down the decades, with Manchester United making it an art form in the mid to late 1990’s.

But how would the 2021/22 Premier League title look if only stoppage time goals counted? Here’s who would win the league, qualify for the Champions League and who would be heading to the Championship.

Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website and are accurate to 22nd February. Each team has their actual league position in brackets

1. Chelsea 34 PTS (3rd) P25 W5 D19 L1 GA5 GA1 GD4 PTS 34 Photo: Alex Broadway

2. Liverpool - 31pts (2nd) P25 W3 D22 L GF3 GA0 GD3 PTS 31 Photo: Gareth Copley

3. Brentford FC - 31pts (14th) P26 W3 D22 L1 GF3 GA1 GD2 PTS 31 Photo: Catherine Ivill

4. Leeds United - 30pts (15th) P24 W4 D18 L2 GF4 GA2 GD2 PTS30 Photo: Laurence Griffiths