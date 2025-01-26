Boston United boss Graham Coughlan wants to see his side build on the win over York City and get some momentum going.

Delighted boss Graham Coughlan praised the Boston United faithful for helping inspire their side to victory.

The Pilgrims boosted their National League survival hopes with an impressive 3-1 win at home to title-chasing York City.

And the United manager believes his side were inspired to the three points.

“The energy and enthusiasm we had came from the crowd,” he said.

“They cheered us off at half-time and they were brilliant to us. We got into the changing room and we said ‘listen to the crowd, they are right behind you, that can be our extra man in the second half.’

“I actually had to check the score to see if we were winning, they were that good. The energy from the terraces in the second half was unbelievable.”

The win leaves Boston seven points from safety, but with two games in hand on Maidenhead.

And Coughlan is now calling on his players to build up a head of steam after proving they can compete with the big boys.

“The players have got it in them, but I don't see it often enough,” he said. “I’m asking the lads to build on this and gain some momentum and consistency.

“They should gain confidence from this win but we need more of this.”

York took a spectacular lead when Tyrese Sinclair smashed past Cameron Gregory from around 30 yards.

The Pilgrims levelled when Connor Teale got on the end of a Zak Mills knock down.

Boston took a 67th minute lead Jimmy Knowles slammed the ball home with a rising drive from 12 yards following Jai Rowe’s cross.

Substitute Kieran Coates crashed an effort off target for the hosts but they killed off the contest with four minutes to play when Cameron Green clipped a ball down the line for Jacob Hazel to nip in front of Rory Watson to stab home from an angle, despite the best efforts of Callum Howe on the line.