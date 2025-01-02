But other results went their way with Fylde and Wealdstone both failing to win.

The Pilgrims are now seven adrift of fifth-bottom Wealdstone but with a game in hand,

But they will need to rack up a batch of wins to climb the table to safety. Can they do it?

Here a supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – has given its verdict.

1 . Barnet 96pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

2 . York City 94pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Forest Green Rovers 93pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images