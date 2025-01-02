Boston United are seven points adrift of safety and need a big improvement in performances if they are to avoid National League relegation.placeholder image
The four teams the supercomputer thinks will be getting relegated from the National League as Boston United, AFC Fylde, Maidenhead United, Wealdstone and Aldershot Town fight it out

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 14:38 BST
Boston United sat it out at the weekend due to their FA Trophy involvement.

But other results went their way with Fylde and Wealdstone both failing to win.

The Pilgrims are now seven adrift of fifth-bottom Wealdstone but with a game in hand,

But they will need to rack up a batch of wins to climb the table to safety. Can they do it?

Here a supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – has given its verdict.

96pts (+36)

1. Barnet

96pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+42)

2. York City

94pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+44)

3. Forest Green Rovers

93pts (+44) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+32)

4. Rochale

86pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

