Proud boss Graham Coughlan believes hard work is starting to pay off for Boston United.

The Pilgrims boosted their survival hopes with a comprehensive 3-0 midweek win at Yeovil.

“It's small steps, but it was a really strong performance,” said Coughlan. “Our performance levels have risen in the last couple of weeks, but we haven't got the points that we merited.

“Tonight we were exceptional, we were really really good. The hard work is starting to pay off. Each and every one of them to a man were different class.

“We played basic football tonight. It was basic and effective. Tthe lads came with a real desire and work ethic to fix Saturday, we felt we should have won and won last Tuesday against Oldham.

“We wanted to give the fans something. The lads felt they owed the crowd a little bit. The fans have stuck with them and we hope we can build on this and have a few more away days like this. If they keep playing like that then they will win more than they lose.”

Defender Jacob Scott was handed his National League debut ahead of kick-off, while Martin Woods returned to Graham Coughlan's midfield.

The Pilgrims felt a frustrating evening developing, with Dylan Hill rattling the post, Knowles clipping the crossbar and ex-Pilgrim Aidan Stone making a stunning save to deny Cameron Green.

United finally went ahead in the 38th minute when Hazel played strike partner Jimmy Knowles into the clear and the Accrington Stanley loanee beat Stone with a low drive to put the visitors in front.

Hill subsequently teed up Jacob Hazel four minutes later and his angled drive flew past Stone to double the Pilgrims' advantage.

Yeovil introduced a pair of second half substitutes but moments after making their own change with Keaton Ward replacing Woods, United added their third goal when Brad Nicholson's long throw landed in the six-yard box and Zak Mills converted from close-range.

The Glovers threw plenty forward in the closing stages, with substitute Jahmari Clarke going closest when he lifted a 12-yard drive over the top following Sonny-Blu Lo Everton's cross from the right. The Pilgrims were, however, long since home and hosed.