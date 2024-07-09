3 . Caolan Boyd-Munce

Leyton Orient have seen a £175,000 bid for St. Mirren midfielder Caolan Boyd-Munce rejected, according to Sky Sports. The Scottish side turned it down as they look to hold onto their 24-year-old star man. Following the departure of former loan star El Mizouni and other midfielders at Leyton Orient, another midfielder is needed.Photo: Getty Images : d