The season ends on April 25 with Boston hoping they will end that day in a much-improved position after last season’s mircale survival.

United go into the season with plenty of confidence and a totally new-look squad with boss Graham Coughlan bringing in 13 new players.

It should give Boston the squad depth – and hopefully the quality – needed to carrying on last season’s momentum, which made the Pilgrims one of the best teams in the National League in the final months or last season.

So can United maintain that sparkling form over the course of a full season and secure a top seven finish in 2025/26?

Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

1 . York City 1/9 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Carlisle United 1/9 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Forest Green Rovers 1/3 Photo: Getty Images