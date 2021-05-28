The Maccasports Trophy finals - everything you need to know

Wyberton Reserves will be among the finalists. Photo: Darren Chase

The Maccasports Trophy will culminate in two finals tomorrow. Here's everything you need to know...

WHAT? The Maccasports Trophy was put together for interested Boston and District Saturday League clubs after their regular season was made null and void. Four divisions were created, League A's Group One and Two and League B's Group One and Two, to create two competitive events. The winners of both League A and League B groups will play of for silverware.

WHERE? Both finals will be held at Boston Town's DWB Stadium on Saturday, May 29.

WHO? Northgate Olympic will face Wyberton Reserves in the League A final. The League B final is between Holbeach Bank and Railway Athletic Reserves.

WHAT TIME? The League B final gets underway at 1pm. A quick turnaround sees the League A final kick off at 3pm.