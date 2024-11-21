One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around the league there has been 916 yellow cards and a whopping 39 red cards.

So which teams are the best and worst disciplined around the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Maidenhead United - 28pts Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Martin Willetts

2 . Rochdale - 28pts Y: 28 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

3 . Barnet - 33pts Y: 33 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images