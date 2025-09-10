There have been 19 red cards dished out around the National League so far this season.placeholder image
The National League's 'dirtiest' side so far this season has been revealed - here's where Boston United, FC Halifax Town, Forest Green Rovers, Carlisle United and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Sep 2025, 14:58 BST
There have been 337 yellow cards and 19 red cards dished out around the National League so far this season.

So far 12 sides across the league have had at least one man dismissed, while one side has already had a whopping four red cards.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0

1. York City - 11pts

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Truro City - 11pts

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0

3. Southend United - 11pts

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0

4. Boreham Wood - 11pts

Y: 11 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

