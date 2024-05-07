Lincoln City were two points shy of a play-off place last season.Lincoln City were two points shy of a play-off place last season.
The teams already being tipped to challenge for promotion from League One next season, including Lincoln City, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Reading and Wrexham

Lincoln City agonisingly missed out on a play-off place last season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th May 2024, 11:59 BST

They finished just two points adrift of sixth spot and the Imps will be looking to go a stage further next season.

The early odds are already out with SkyBet, who have given their verdict on City’s chances of securing a play-off place.

The league features plenty of big boys who will fancy their chances of fighting it out for a place in the Championship.

So who are the early favourites to be fighting it out for promotion from League One in 2024/25 and where do Lincoln rank?

Here league sponsors SkyBet give us their early odds.

1/2

1. Birmingham City

1/2 Photo: Cameron Smith

5/6

2. Huddersfield Town

5/6 Photo: Ashley Allen

6/4

3. Rotherham United

6/4 Photo: George Wood

Evens

4. Wrexham

Evens Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
