It was a perfect weekend for Louth Town as they won while leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway were losing to leave the White Wolves three points off top spot with two games in hand.

Louth saw off visiting Cleethorpes Town Reserves 4-2 while Moorlands were losing 3-1 at Nettleham and Louth boss Carl Martin said: “We played a friendly at Retford on Wednesday after six weeks without a game, which was a really tough work-out – we drew 0-0. It was good to get game time into the lads' legs and that set us up for Saturday.

“That was a great performance. We could have scored more than four though we were disappointed to concede two as we pride ourselves on clean sheets. Overall I can't fault the lads as there were a lot of tired bodies after Wednesday night.

“To get off to a winning start in the New Year – you can't ask for much more.”

Alex Carter piles the pressure on Cleethorpes.

An uneventful first half saw the teams cancelling each other out, but Louth made a breakthrough just before the whistle as Alex Aldrich brought the ball delivered a pinpoint pass into Jordan Smith's path, who rounded the keeper and slotted into an empty net.

Two minutes after the break it was 2-0 as Smith found Bailey Wright down the left, who faced with a one-on-one, dinked the ball over the onrushing keeper.

But on 59 minutes an enticing cross was bundled into the Louth net

Louth quickly regained their two-goal lead on 65 minutes as an inswinging corner was knocked down by Alex Aldrich and the ball fell kindly inside the six yard box for Reece Southwood to bury a diving header.

On 83 minutes it was 4-1. Great work from Harry Crawford down in the left hand corner saw him win a tackle and play a great ball to the edge of the box where Ollie Webber slotted first time into the bottom corner.

Cleethorpes did pull another back in added time from a corner from the last kick of the game.

Louth are home again on Saturday to Brigg Town Development and Martin added: “Our home form has been exceptional over the last two years.