Graham Coughlan says the mindset needs to change at Boston United

Frustrated Graham Coughlan wants Boston United to wise up following another costly defeat.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamey Osborne hit a 17th minute winner as The Pilgrims were beaten 1-0 at home by Solihull Moors.

United once again didn’t help themselves with Jordan Richards sent off for a second bookable offence in first half stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Couglan was left most irritated by his side’s lack of effort in the first 45 minutes.

“I didn’t see much effort in the first half, we didn't turn up,” he said. “It was our worst 45 minutes since I have come in.

“It wasn’t until we made changes at half-time that we got energy on the pitch, but we were down to 10 men.

“We are a really naive group of lads. If you are booked you don't make a second challenge. We lack that bit of nous at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a lot of things that we do that are so so naive. We had commitment in the second half, but you have got to have quality to go along with that or the game passes you by.

“We had too many passengers in the first half.

“That is something I will have to deal with and let’s see what happens in the next couple of weeks."

The defeat leaves Boston eight points adrift of National League safety and without a goal in their last four league games.

And Couglan believes a major mind change is now needed at the Jakemans Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There seems to be a mindset here where making mistakes and losing games is acceptable and that is something I am trying to change.

“We came away from Forest Green last week and Solihull this week with 1-0 defeats.

“People can peat people on the back and say well done and all that, but we have come away with no points, no clean sheets and without a goal - so why would you pat people on the back for that?

“We have looked more competitive at the back, being competitive is one thing but winning is another thing.”