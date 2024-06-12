It promises to be a cracking tournament full of fantastic games and big name players.

And with plenty of those big name players proudly wearing a Three Lions shirt, England will fancy their chances of bringing home the trophy.

But who are the most valuable players on show? Here are the top 20, as selected by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Let us know your thoughts and who is going to win Euro 2024 via our social media channels.

1 . Jude Bellingham (England and Real Madrid) £151.57m Photo: David Ramos

2 . Kylian Mbappe (France and Real Madrid) £151.57m Photo: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU

3 . Phil Foden (England and Man City) £126.31m Photo: Alex Pantling