It will lead to hopes of a better season to follow in 2025/26 with United knowing they will win a play-off place if they keep up that scintilating form.

But, of course, it is a tall order with some big clubs again aiming to win a place in the EFL.

York City, Forest Green Rovers, Southend United, FC Halifax and Rochdale all came close after falling short in the play-offs and will be expecting strong seasons once again.

They are joined by big boys Carlisle United who will be targeting promotion at the first attempt.

So who are the early promotion favourites? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

Who do you fancy and why? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

