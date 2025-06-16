It's shaping up to be a competive promotion battle in next season's National League.placeholder image
These are the early National League promotion odds and the prices you can now get on Boston United, Carlisle United, York City, Forest Green Rovers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 12:07 BST
Boston United ended last season like a house on fire to escape relegation from the National League.

It will lead to hopes of a better season to follow in 2025/26 with United knowing they will win a play-off place if they keep up that scintilating form.

But, of course, it is a tall order with some big clubs again aiming to win a place in the EFL.

York City, Forest Green Rovers, Southend United, FC Halifax and Rochdale all came close after falling short in the play-offs and will be expecting strong seasons once again.

They are joined by big boys Carlisle United who will be targeting promotion at the first attempt.

So who are the early promotion favourites? Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

Who do you fancy and why? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

19/20

1. York City

19/20 Photo: Getty Images

19/20

2. Carlisle United

19/20 Photo: Getty Images

5/2

3. Forest Green Rovers

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

10/3

4. Rochdale

10/3 Photo: Getty Images

