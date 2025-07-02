Their opening day opponents are not yet known, with fixtures out on July 9.

The season ends on April 25 with Boston hoping they will end that day safely outside the bottom four.

It was a close run thing last season as the Pilgrims completed a miracle escape.

But if you forget Boston’s dire start the club finished the season in spectacular fashion with form that would have comfortably secured a play-off place.

So can United maintain that sparkling form over the course of a full season and secure a top seven finish in 2025/26?

Here are the latest odds from William Hill.

Who do you fancy and why? Have your say by joining the debate on our social media channels.

1 . York City 1/9 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Carlisle United 1/9 Photo: Getty Images

3 . Forest Green Rovers 1/3 Photo: Getty Images