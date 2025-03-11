Some fans may go for former EFL grounds such as Oldham Athletic and Roots Hall, while others may prefer the laid back and family friendly feel of the likes of Wealdstone.

Modern venues like York City will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere and mixing with opposition fans for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for some.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite National League stadiums and why via our social media channels.

1 . Ebbsfleet United 4.5 (21 reviews) Photo: Getty

2 . Eastleigh 4.4 (630 Google reviews) Photo: Getty

3 . 615914a3-acda-4f78-9569-1ace23652c6c.jpg 4.4 (559 Google reviews) Photo: Boston United