Fans have been having their stay on the matchday experience at Hartlepool United.placeholder image
Fans have been having their stay on the matchday experience at Hartlepool United.

These three grounds have been named as the National League's worst matchday experiences, and they may surprise you - find out where Boston United, York City, FC Halifax Town, Southend United and the rest rank

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:56 BST
Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit and which is the best matchday experience in the National League.

Some fans may go for former EFL grounds such as Oldham Athletic and Roots Hall, while others may prefer the laid back and family friendly feel of the likes of Wealdstone.

Modern venues like York City will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere and mixing with opposition fans for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for some.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League according to ratings by fans on Google. All ratings are out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite National League stadiums and why via our social media channels.

Get more Boston sports news here.

4.5 (21 reviews)

1. Ebbsfleet United

4.5 (21 reviews) Photo: Getty

4.4 (630 Google reviews)

2. Eastleigh

4.4 (630 Google reviews) Photo: Getty

4.4 (559 Google reviews)

3. 615914a3-acda-4f78-9569-1ace23652c6c.jpg

4.4 (559 Google reviews) Photo: Boston United

4.4 (89 Google reviews)

4. Wealdstone

4.4 (89 Google reviews) Photo: Dan Mullan

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Boston UnitedNational LeagueYork CityFC Halifax TownWealdstoneEFL
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice