Third loss in a row for the Zebras as Retford prevail

Brigg fell to a 3-1 loss at home.

Having previously been unbeaten since August, it’s now three defeats in a row in both league and cup, following on from a 3-2 loss at Armthorpe Welfare last Wednesday and defeat to Cheadle Town in the FA Vase four days earlier.

Josh Batty was denied by a fine save one-on-one from Jon Kennedy early on as Brigg started well, but from the resulting corner the Zebras took the lead as the ball found its way to Finley O’Sullivan who found the net.

Kennedy was then called upon again to deny Batty and Alfie Usher with a double save, before Batty was denied again but this time by the offside flag.

Retford responded with George White firing wide from distance, but after Usher had twice gone close for Brigg, the visitors got their equaliser when White tapped home the rebound after Jack Johnson’s shot had hit the crossbar.

The second-half saw Brigg keeper Tom Collins deny White his second goal with a fine save, while at the other end Fraser Papprill’s header from Martin Pembleton’s free-kick was saved by Kennedy.

Retford then went in front on 61 minutes, as Haydn Goddard’s free-kick was headed home by Liam Mitchell.

Three minutes later, Retford then had a third as White let fly from 25 yards and his effort found the net.