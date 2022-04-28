Jake Wright jnr wants Boston to finish on a high. Photo: Oliver Atkin

Despite a 3-1 home defeat to third-place AFC Fylde on Saturday, the Pilgrims ended the weekend sixth in the National League North, dropping down to seventh following York City’s 1-0 win at Chester on Tuesday evening.

But United know a maximum points haul from their final matches will guarantee a play-off berth.

"It's still in our hands. We've got three games to come," said striker Wright.

"They're not going to be easy but there's a belief in the dressing room - go and get three wins from three and go into the play-offs with our tails high."

The Pilgrims are preparing for a Bank Holiday double as they travel to AFC Telford United on Saturday before Monday's arrival of Gloucester City (both 3pm).

Second-bottom Telford - two points ahead of Guiseley - are scrapping to avoid the one relegation spot while Gloucester are currently 15th in the table.

But Wright is more concerned about how his side perform than what the opposition needs.

"I'm very determined," he added.

"This club deserves to be in the league above.

"Overall this season we've not performed to the best we believe we can do, but to still be in and around the play-offs, that's important to recognise.

"Moving forward, we've got three big games and the play-offs are anyone's game.

"We want to go in there with the right mentality, hopefully off the back of three good results.

"There's no easy game in this league. It's all about ourselves.

"We've got the ability to get the results we want and need, so it's not going to be easy but I've got belief in the side."

Wright opened the scoring in Saturday's defeat to the Coasters, which ended a three-game winning streak.

"The result is not a good reflection but before that we won three on the bounce against good sides," Wright continued.