Yeovil Town and Wealdstone lead the way with a whopping six red cards, while every team has had at least one red card this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

1 . Rochale - 44pts Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

2 . Barnet - 61pts Y: 56 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

3 . FC Halifax Town - 65pts Y: 59 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images