This is the dirtiest side in the National League this season - find out where Boston United, Hartlepool United, York City, FC Halifax Town, Barnet and the rest rank

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:19 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 17:27 BST
There have been 1,745 yellow cards and 81 red cards around the National League this season.

Yeovil Town and Wealdstone lead the way with a whopping six red cards, while every team has had at least one red card this campaign.

So who are the best and worst disciplined sides in the league? Here we have the answers in this National League fair play table, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts as one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline.

Have your say on your side and the quality of the referees in the division, via our social media channels.

Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0

1. Rochale - 44pts

Y: 41 DB: 1 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 56 DB: 0 R: 1

2. Barnet - 61pts

Y: 56 DB: 0 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 59 DB: 2 R: 0

3. FC Halifax Town - 65pts

Y: 59 DB: 2 R: 0 Photo: Getty Images

Y: 61 DB:1 R: 1

4. Southend United - 69pts

Y: 61 DB:1 R: 1 Photo: Getty Images

