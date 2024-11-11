This is what Martin Woods had to say after Boston United battled to a point against Dagenham and Redbridge
The Pilgrims trailed to Dylan Stephenson's 27th minute opener before Jai Rowe’s long-range strike levelled 12 minutes later.
United had a number of chances to claim all three points after the break, particularly with Jordan Richards hitting the post and substitute Adam Marriott being denied by Elliot Justham with the last kick of the game.
“We are disappointed not to get the three points, but I'm proud of the boys for the performances,” said Woods.
“We had quite a few chances through their hard work and have plenty to work with.
“We switched off once and conceded, we will work on that, but we have kept them limited to very few chances and created a lot at the other end.
“If we want to be a high pressing team we need the intensity and all the boys that came on did really well.
“It’s a squad game and everyone has to be ready. We don’t want the pressing and the energy to stop, we want to be in their faces and make it difficult to play against us.
“There are certain things we can improve on but in the main it was really good.”
Dagenham who took the lead when Junior Morias picked out Stephenson and he ran on to fire past Aidan Stone.
Parity was restored a dozen minutes later when new loan man Billy Chadwick teed up Rowe, who blasted home from 20 yards.
United had the better chances after the break, with Frankie Maguire drilling narrowly wide and Richards hitting the post.
Elliot Justham turned aside a drive from Franie Maguire, with Richards striking the base of the post in United's next attack.
The Dagenham keeper made another save from Maguire as stoppage time ticked nearer and United were presented with a glorious chance with the last kick of the game.